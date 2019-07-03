Jimmy Fedora loving that Miami life right now.
Jimmy Butler is enjoying that Miami life, and he looks like he's fitting in just fine with the culture in South Beach.
Just days after agreeing to a $142 million deal with the Miami Heat, a fedora-wearing, cigar-smoking Jimmy Buckets was spotted playing dominos with a few locals while a crowd of onlookers watched.
Butler landed in Miami as part of a four-team sign-and-trade, after he reportedly turned down a five-year, $190 million max offer from the Philadelphia 76ers. The All Star shooting guard will leave nearly $50M on the table by signing a four-year deal with the Heat instead of a five-year deal with the Sixers, but he'll be getting along just fine in Miami.
In the trade for the 29-year old star, the Heat sent veteran center Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers and guard Josh Richardson to the 76ers. Additionally, Miami dealt a protected 2023 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers. As part of the four-team deal, Meyers Leonard will be heading to Miami, while Moe Harkless finds himself with the Clippers.
Butler averaged 18.2 points with 5.3 rebounds and 4 assists in 55 regular season games with the Sixers last season. Philly acquired Butler from Minnesota midway through last season in exchange for Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Šarić and a 2022 second-round draft pick.