Jimmy Butler is enjoying that Miami life, and he looks like he's fitting in just fine with the culture in South Beach.

Just days after agreeing to a $142 million deal with the Miami Heat, a fedora-wearing, cigar-smoking Jimmy Buckets was spotted playing dominos with a few locals while a crowd of onlookers watched.

Butler landed in Miami as part of a four-team sign-and-trade, after he reportedly turned down a five-year, $190 million max offer from the Philadelphia 76ers. The All Star shooting guard will leave nearly $50M on the table by signing a four-year deal with the Heat instead of a five-year deal with the Sixers, but he'll be getting along just fine in Miami.

In the trade for the 29-year old star, the Heat sent veteran center Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers and guard Josh Richardson to the 76ers. Additionally, Miami dealt a protected 2023 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers. As part of the four-team deal, Meyers Leonard will be heading to Miami, while Moe Harkless finds himself with the Clippers.

Butler averaged 18.2 points with 5.3 rebounds and 4 assists in 55 regular season games with the Sixers last season. Philly acquired Butler from Minnesota midway through last season in exchange for Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Šarić and a 2022 second-round draft pick.