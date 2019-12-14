Jimmy Butler is one of the most interesting players in all of basketball and is currently playing for the Miami Heat. Butler has already played for four different teams throughout his career including the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Philadelphia 76ers. The All-Star has played for some fairly big-name coaches over his career so you can imagine he has had to deal with multiple different styles.

In a recent interview, Butler recently opened up about three of his most infamous coaches: Tom Thibodeau, Erik Spoelstra, and Brett Brown. Based on his answer, it appears as though they are all incredibly different.

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

“You talk about a guy who looks really, really calm, but he’ll cuss you out in a heartbeat,” Butler explained while taking about Spoelstra, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I think that’s a huge difference. Thibs looked like he’ll cuss you out in a heartbeat. Brett Brown didn’t look like he would; he’s like a really nice guy. Spo looks like a really nice guy, right? Cuss your a– out so quick. I think that’s the biggest difference.”

Butler seems to have a ton of respect for his former coaches which is definitely good to see. Spoelstra and Butler's partnership seems to be working out quite nicely these days especially with the team overachieving in the Eastern Conference right now.