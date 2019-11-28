Jimmy Butler is one of those athletes that say exactly what they're thinking, which is why he is so polarizing. When he was on the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, Butler was criticized for being harsh on his teammates and expecting the best out of them at any given moment. Butler has admitted to not being the most talented player but he is confident that he is, in fact, the hardest working.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill, Butler was asked about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers and his relationship with his teammates. At one point, Butler was asked if his Sixers peers worked as hard as him, which led to an honest, yet Butler-esque answer.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

"No," Butler said. "But everybody don’t do that. Everybody don’t work like that." Compared to some of his other teams, Butler had a fairly healthy relationship with his Sixers contemporaries although it's clear where he stands on their work ethic. Not everyone can be in the gym at 4 in the morning, which is what ultimately separates Butler from other guys in the league.

Now that he's on the Miami Heat with a plethora of young talent, it will be interesting to see if his work habits end up rubbing off on his teammates who are still learning a lot about the game.