When Jimmy Butler signed with the Miami Heat, fans knew things were about to get interesting. Butler is known for being a dynamic scorer and capable defender although sometimes, he can be a little hard on his teammates, which has led to some burned bridges. Despite his reputation, Butler has been able to develop some great chemistry with his Heat teammates and after 20 games, the team sits at a record of 15-5 which has them at the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference.

In a recent interview with Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, Butler was asked about the team's hot start and what he's been able to learn. As he explains, only the Heat can beat themselves on any given night.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“We’re capable of it. We are,” Butler said. “When we lock in and we worry about ourselves and we get lost in it and play hard, we’re going to be a very good team. Coach, he has a way of making sure that we’re prepared, that we’re ready to go. Like we always say, I think we’re the only team that can beat us.”

For now, the Heat look as though they could do some serious damage in the playoffs although it remains to be seen if they can keep up this pace. As it stands, the Heat are definitely one of the most exciting teams to watch right now.