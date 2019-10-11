Jimmy Butler is a unique character, for certain. The All-Star shooting guard's eccentric ways have caused some rifts between he and his teammates and coaches over the course of his NBA career, but he doesn't plan on changing for anybody.

Butler, 30, recently tried to put into words why he is sometimes misunderstood, which resulted in him drawing comparisons to famous artists such as Picasso and Banksy. Although, he sees himself as more of a Banksy than a Picasso.

In an interview with Haute Living magazine, Butler explained:

“I’m not saying I’m a piece of art. What I’m saying is that some people don’t understand a Picasso, but you have to take the damn Picasso anyway because it’s a Picasso." “I think I’m that way. You may not understand me, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to change. A Picasso is going to stay a Picasso. But seriously, I’m not a Picasso — I’m more like a Banksy!”

Butler's new Miami Heat teammates have already gotten a taste of what to expect this season, as the veteran guard recently showed up to the gym at 3:30am before the team's first official practice.

Surely not everybody on the Heat will be on board with those super early morning workouts, but Butler's influence did catch on with a few, including Meyers Leonard and Bam Adebayo. Leonard took to social media the next day to confirm that he and Bam were in support of Butler's work ethic.

"The thought of being outworked was not one I enjoyed. Jimmy is setting a new standard and I love it." He added, "For clarity, this has nothing to do with me. This has everything to do with a work ethic that I respect from our leader and I’m here for the challenge. Also S/O to Bam, he was there too."

Butler and the Heat will kickoff the 2019-20 season at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 23.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images