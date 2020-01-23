Jimmy Butler has been putting on a show for the Miami Heat this season and fans couldn't be happier. Butler was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason and as the number one option on the team, Butler is looking like a leader. Earlier in his career, Butler was criticized for the way he conducts himself around his teammates but now, he looks like he has completely embraced the mentor role in his time with this young Heat squad.

Recently, Dwyane Wade lovingly referred to Butler as "crazy," noting that his personality is perfect for the city of Miami. Butler was given a chance to respond to Wade's comments and as you can imagine, Butler showed saying just how much he loves the culture of the franchise.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“I think it’s all based off of honesty, truthfulness, hard work and intention,” Butler said according to Nick Friedell of ESPN. “And I feel like when you talk about myself, you talk about Spo, you talk about Coach Pat, that’s what all of this thing is based off of: how hard you work, how you can keep it real with one another and not take anything personal. It fits for me here. I’m loving it, man. They’re constantly in my ear, and we’re constantly going back and forth, figuring out ways that I can be better. How I can make everybody else better.”

Moving forward, the Heat could be a serious problem in the playoffs if Butler continues to play so well. The Eastern Conference has been entertaining this year and the Heat are a large reason why.