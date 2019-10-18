Jimmy Butler is about to embark on his first season with the Miami Heat and there are already some big expectations awaiting him. He will be the team's first big superstar since the departure of Dwyane Wade and the fans are hoping he can pull off something big. It's ambiguous as to whether or not the team is good enough to make the playoffs but if there is one thing for certain, the Heat is unequivocally Butler's team.

Butler left the Philadelphia 76ers in favor of the Heat and ultimately left behind a championship contender. During an interview with Shandel Richardson of The Athletic, Butler spoke about leaving the Sixers and how he doesn't want to dwell on the past and what could have been. Simply put, he's focused on the Heat.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

“To tell you the truth, I don’t even think about it. I’m here,” Butler said. “I’m locked in on that. I do get that question a lot and I tell everybody the same answer: We don’t know what could have been, we don’t. So I leave it at that. I’m a player for the Miami Heat, so that’s what I’m locked in on.”

The Heat seem to be quite promising based on the preseason so perhaps Butler can bring the team back to the postseason. Even if the team doesn't go to the playoffs, they will certainly be an entertaining team to watch.