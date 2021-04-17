Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were expected to thrive this season especially after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. Unfortunately for Butler and company, things haven't gone according to plan as the Heat are seventh in the Eastern Conference and have lost 10 out of their last 16 games. In fact, after last night's loss to the T-Wolves, Butler called out his teammates for being too soft.

“We’re just being soft. That’s it,” Butler. “Not getting into bodies, scared of some contact. Soft overall.” Butler made sure to note that he actually believes this is a good thing as it will force the Heat to look within and improve.

"It’s not frustrating because we do it so often,” Butler said. “It’s almost like it’s expected, in a bad way to put it. We just think we’re such a good team, and then reality hits us, we’re humbled. And I’m glad because that’s what this game does for you. Home, away, no matter what opponent you’re playing against, you just stroll into the game thinking you’re nice, you’re good, this is what happens.

With the regular season coming to a close within the next month, the Heat don't have much time to get it together before the playoffs. Despite this, the team is full of players with deep-run experience which will certainly come in handy once the playoffs start.

