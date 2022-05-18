Jimmy Butler is one of the best players in the NBA playoffs right now. While he might not be a superstar player, he is still consistent and he knows how to win. The Miami Heat have been elevated thanks to his presence, and he is the perfect face for this franchise. The Heat are currently in the Eastern Conference Finals, and they are up against the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2020 Bubble Conference Finals.

Last night, Butler was a beast in Game 1 as the Heat won by a slim margin. It was a huge victory for the team and it was all made possible thanks to Butler's 41 points and nine rebounds. He played out of his mind, and it became crystal clear that he is on a real mission moving forward.

The most impressive part of Butler's night was that he ended up getting a statline that had never been done before. According to Statmuse on Twitter, Butler had 41 points, 9 rebound, 5 assists, 4 steals, and 3 blocks. These numbers are truly insane and they show that Butler was all over the court last night. If he continues to play this way, the Heat could shock everyone and even end up winning the NBA championship.

Butler and the Heat will be in tough throughout the rest of the postseason, however, their odds are looking quite good right now.

