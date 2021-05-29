Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat made an improbable run to the NBA Finals last year, where they eventually lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. At the time, fans felt as though it was a coming-out party of sorts for Butler, who was never seen as a number one option before. With his performance in the bubble in the rearview mirror, fans were expecting a lot from the Heat this season, and for the most part, they coasted along to a sixth-seed performance in the Eastern Conference.

After beating the Milwaukee Bucks last year, there was a sense that they could upset them once again in 2021. However, that turned out to be unequivocally false as the Bucks immediately jumped to a 3-0 series lead, all while Butler struggled. Today, the Heat were looking to delay the inevitable in Game 4 against the Bucks. In fact, they even had a lead at the half, however, things quickly fell apart which allowed the Bucks to reclaim the lead and ultimately come away with the win.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

With the loss, the Heat have officially been swept from the playoffs and NBA Twitter is rejoicing. There are a lot of fans out there who felt like last year's run was a complete fluke, and they were waiting for their suspicions to be confirmed. Now that Butler and his teammates are going home for the summer, the slander has been front and center, and if you were to go to Twitter right now, you would see a ton of jokes at Butler and the Heat's expense.

As for the Bucks, they will now await the winner of the series between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, although who are we kidding, we all know it's going to be the Nets.

You can check out the Butler/Heat slander, below.