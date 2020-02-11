Joel Embiid has been having a topsy turvy season in Philadelphia and the fans have been taking notice. During the 76ers' most recent game, Embiid knocked down a late three-pointer and then shushed the crowd. Following the game, Embiid took to Instagram where he posted a picture of himself doing the "shush" gesture. The caption read "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

Embiid's former teammate, Jimmy Butler, crept his way into Embiid's comments and said: "I know a place where villains are welcome." Of course, Butler was talking about the Miami Heat who have completely embraced his style, this season. Embiid then replied saying "Damn right my brother."

On the surface, it appears as though these two are having some harmless fun although not everyone sees it that way. Some fans feel like Butler is sparking trade speculation, especially since it was recently reported that the 76ers could part ways with Embiid this summer if things don't work out in the playoffs.

These two players have a history together and were great teammates while on the Sixers. If Embiid were to join the young Heat core, they would immediately become favorites in the Eastern Conference. If you're a 76ers fan, you're probably hoping they were just playing around.