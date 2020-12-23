mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jimmy Bolt & SSG Splurge Put On For Texas With "Big Dawg"

Alex Zidel
December 23, 2020 15:17
90 Views
10
0
Yellowland RecordsYellowland Records
Yellowland Records

Big Dawg
Jimmy Bolt Feat. SSG Splurge

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jimmy Bolt releases his latest single "Big Dawg" featuring SSG Splurge.


If you've got your ear tuned into the streets of the buzzing rap scene in Texas, and specifically in Houston, then you've likely heard about Jimmy Bolt. The self-proclaimed "Yockstar" is operating out of Yellowland Records, recently impacting the streets with his music video for "Shots". The Texan has been leveling up all year, collaborating with Lil Keed on a single and announcing a charitable initiative via Instagram today, and he's ready for a larger spotlight, coming through last week with his new single "Big Dawg".

"Big Dawg" features fellow Texan SSG Splurge, who starts off the affair with some deep-voiced gritty bars before Jimmy Bolt comes in with renewed energy. If you're a fan of Texas rap, tap into this one and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Big dawg status and I pull up in the vert, yeah
Put that b*tch to work, yeah
Send that b*tch to church

Jimmy Bolt
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  90
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jimmy Bolt SSG Splurge texas new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jimmy Bolt & SSG Splurge Put On For Texas With "Big Dawg"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject