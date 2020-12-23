Jimmy Bolt & SSG Splurge Put On For Texas With "Big Dawg"

If you've got your ear tuned into the streets of the buzzing rap scene in Texas, and specifically in Houston, then you've likely heard about Jimmy Bolt. The self-proclaimed "Yockstar" is operating out of Yellowland Records, recently impacting the streets with his music video for "Shots". The Texan has been leveling up all year, collaborating with Lil Keed on a single and announcing a charitable initiative via Instagram today, and he's ready for a larger spotlight, coming through last week with his new single "Big Dawg".

"Big Dawg" features fellow Texan SSG Splurge, who starts off the affair with some deep-voiced gritty bars before Jimmy Bolt comes in with renewed energy. If you're a fan of Texas rap, tap into this one and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Big dawg status and I pull up in the vert, yeah

Put that b*tch to work, yeah

Send that b*tch to church