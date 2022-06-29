Jimmie Allen Taps T-Pain & Cee-Lo Green For Summer-Ready "Pesos"

Days ago, multi-platinum-selling country star Jimmie Allen shared his latest album Tulip Drive (via Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group), and the standout singer-songwriter featured a track that caught the attention of Hip Hop. The summer-ready song "Pesos" hosted looks from none other than icons T-Painand CeeLo Green, so, of course, fans of all three artists quickly placed the track on heavy rotation.

The recent Grammy nominee previously spoke about pulling from and being inspired by his life experiences while crafting Tulip Drive—even sharing that the album's title was derived from the street his late grandmother grew up on.

“A lot of the songs on this album are from that time period. This is the first album where a lot of the songs are actually written based off a lot of my own personal life experiences – from relationships, the hardships of life, to the parties & the good times,” said Allen. “A lot of these songs are based off things I went through when I was in later in high school and college, at a place where I was just learning a lot of life lessons from my grandmother. I wanted to honor her by naming this album Tulip Drive, after the street she lived on in Lewes, DE.”

This is a light-hearted, fun song that is perfect for a vacation or party playlist for those looking to dance and release all of their cares. Stream Jimmie Allen's "Pesos" featuring CeeLo and T-Pain and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

They say that happiness, that your money can't buy it (Happiness, can't buy it)

Well, I'm still gonna try it

I've already got the yacht, someone's got to ride it (Got to ride it)

A private jet, sh*t, someone's got to fly it

