A guitar played by the legendary Jimi Hendrix sold at auction for $216,000, Saturday. The Japanese sunburst electric guitar held a pre-auction estimate of $50,000, at the GWS Auctions’ Artifacts of Hollywood & Music event.

Evening Standard / Getty Images

Hendrix used the guitar in the early portion of his career, but left it with his friend Mike Quashi, in New York City, when he moved to the U.K. to start the experience band in 1966.

"This early 1960s Japanese sunburst electric guitar was played by the legendary guitarist and rock n' roll musician, Jimi Hendrix," GWS Auctions' website says describing the item. "According to our research, this guitar was used by Jimi shortly after he returned home from the U.S. Army in 1962. After leaving Fort Campbell Jimi moved to Clarksville, Tennessee for a short time where he played on the Chitlin' Circuit with the likes of Wilson Pickett, Slim Harpo, Sam Cooke, Ike and Tina Turner and Jackie Wilson before moving to Harlem, New York in early 1964 where he stayed until late 1966 playing venues such as Cafe Wha and the Cheetah Club."

A 14K gold ring owned by Elvis Presley, a pair of Prince’s custom-made purple boots. and one of Michael Jackson’s sequined black jackets were all also sold during the event.

