Nearly six months after Jim Jones's comments during an interview caused both him and his mother, Nancy Jones, to go viral, she returns with an update. The world was first introduced to Mama Jones during her stint on Love & Hip Hop all of those years ago, and her electrifying personality set the stage to become a fan favorite on the reality series. It was clear that her relationship with her son Jim Jones was a close and unshakeable one, but when the rapper suggested his mother was the person who taught him how to kiss, it gave his fans pause.

"She taught me how to tongue-kiss. It wasn't no instructions, she showed me with her mouth," he said while visiting Angela Yee's Lip Service. "She showed me her tongue kiss when I was younger. My mom was seventeen [when she had me], she was a baby. Look at all the babies that's having babies now and look how they act with their babies, it's like they have a little sister or brother more than they have a child."

Jones would later come forward to say that he was just joking, and all these months later, Mama Jones is addressing the controversy. Immediately after going viral earlier this year, she told the public that they had the wrong idea and she recently expounded on that thought.

"I thought that the n*gga lost his mind," she told The Bully and The Beast Podcast. "When I say lost his mind, it's okay to say it, but say it...'Oh, my mother showed me how to kiss with her hand.' You have to show your kid. ’Cause I don't want him to be out there and don't know how to tongue kiss. Now, you got the world like, 'Oh.' There's no incest over here at all."

