Jim Jones Taps Migos For "We Set The Trends" Single

New York City and Atlanta collide on this unlikely collaboration between Jim Jones and Migos. The Dipset rapper has been a busy man as he is not only readying the release of the Nick Cannon-produced holiday feature Miracles Across 125th Street, Jones has also been grinding with DJ Drama on their Gangsta Grillz mixtape, We Set Trendz. The rapper teased the project weeks ago and some thought that Migos may be making an appearance after Jones joked that he almost got into trouble after breaking curfew to gamble with Offset.

On Friday (December 10), Jones delivered his Migos-assisted "We Set Trends" single, the title track from his forthcoming project. Many fans have been surprised to hear these rappers collaborate together, but expect to hear much more from Jones switching things up on his next mixtape. Stream "We Set Trends" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I been tryna get the money, I been tryna feed my fam

‘Cause these n*ggas they don’t wanna see me win (No)

I been thinkin’ ’bout the Rollie, but I went and got the Richie

Then I went and put my momma in the Benz (No)

I get it in (Get it), in the pent’ suite f*ckin’ two twins