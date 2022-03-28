Jim Jones' Drip Report is coming to a TV screen near you. If you're a long-time fan of the New York rapper, you may remember a time back in 2019 when he began using his Instagram platform to upload videos of him reporting on the weather.

By the next year, Jones' initial antics became a full-fledged recurring series on Revolt, which saw him commentating on both fashion and the current weather conditions. "There was a storm, a hurricane two years ago in Miami, I think Hurricane Irma," he recalled in a conversation with OkayPlayer, as noted by Complex.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

"One of the people that I work with suggested that I do a [live broadcast] since I [was] going to be stuck out there, and I thought that was a pretty dope idea, just trying to be silly."

On Monday, March 28th, the 45-year-old dropped by FOX 5 New York to give viewers their daily weather report. "We're looking like we're in our fifth or sixth winter, it's pretty chilly," he began. "It's supposed to be spring, spring is outta here."

"New York City, you're in the dubs. You in the twenties, when you in the twenties you gotta drop down and get your eagle on. Baby girl cover that waist front up because it might get a little bit chilly."





Jones' report revealed that the rest of the U.S. wasn't faring much better. "Miami's even in the sixties, and you know that's supposed to be beach weather, so what we doing here people? I don't know who's in charge, somebody tell me the rules out here."

In conclusion, the father of one declared that "spring has sprung" before urging everyone to "bring out [their] new white Air Force 1st," and reciting lyrics to "Ballin (We Fly High)" – check it out below.

