Hip Hop continues to wait on more news regarding Lil Tjay's condition. The New York rapper was reportedly shot while out with two others in New Jersey, and while the person police believe is responsible was arrested, it has been shared that Tjay's condition is critical. He underwent emergency surgery and there were rumors that he remains unconscious, and as the days move forward, the outpouring of support only increases.

Jim Jones has often spoken about rappers and their positions within and outside of the industry. We recently reported on the Dipset icon saying that rappers have one of the most difficult jobs, and in an interview with HipHopDX, Jones doubled down on that sentiment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Badazz Bears (@badazzbears)

“I stand on it. We have more rappers getting killed than we have weeks in the year," he said. "Sh*t, my prayers go out to Lil Tjay who just got shot up the other day and I don’t even know his condition but, you know, it’s terrible out there. Every day they talk about a different rapper that just got shot or was involved in a shooting or something like that.

“So, yeah, I stand on what I said. Being a rapper in today’s society is definitely the most dangerous job in the world. You have a fifty percent chance of making it as a rapper and making it alive as a rapper is what it means. It’s one for one, so you take that how you want to take it.”

Although the motivations behind the ongoing violent assaults against rappers vary, Jones believes much it boils down to money. Authorities have claimed that Lil Tjay was injured during a botched robbery.

“I don’t want nobody to ever get that twisted," said Jones. “Rap and music make a lot of money. Matter of fact, these rappers couldn’t get to the other money that they’re making if they didn’t have the music that they have. Nobody would give a f*ck about them if they didn’t have some music that the people loved, so you gotta think about that.”

Watch a news update about the Lil Tjay case below.

[via]