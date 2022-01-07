A quote by Jim Jones has quickly circulated online and now the Dipset icon has returned to set the record straight. The world learned many years ago on Love & Hip Hop that Jones has an extremely close relationship with his mother, Nancy Jones, and when it comes to her, he doesn't play any games. During a recent visit to Angela Yee's Lip Service, Jones spoke about learning how to kiss when he was younger. The rapper said that Nancy taught him how to kiss by demonstrating on him.

"She showed me with her mouth," said Jones. "She showed me her tongue-kiss when I was younger. My mom was seventeen [when she had me], she was a baby. Look at all the babies that's having babies now and look how they act with their babies, it's like they have a little sister or brother more than they have a child."



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

After going viral, Jones returned with an update where he now claims that he wasn't being serious.

"For the record, I love my mama more than anything in the world and for the record, it was a joke," said Jones in a video. "Let's get it clear: that's weak what y'all trying to project." He said he thought it was funny before telling his mother that he appreciates her. He added a few more thoughts in his caption.

"Knock it off enjoy th laugh stop takin life so serious Th media loves to take something so simple and tune into a head line smh lol [crying laughing emoji] Stop it 5 My child hood was better than urs and I was raised to b a respectful young man by nothin but queens But carry on don’t forget to stream We set th trends Thnku for all th support."

Jones then went on to promote his mother's book, capitalizing on the viral moment. Check it out below.