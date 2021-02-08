Lil Wayne's history with Dipset goes way back. We're still waiting on the collaborative project with Juelz Santana that was promised over a decade ago and continues to still be teased. Jim Jones has been incredibly vocal about the influence he had on the rap game as well as on Lil Wayne. This goes back to Weezy's fashion choices around the pre-Tha Carter III era.

According to Jim Jones, the influence is much deeper than that. Even though Wayne's one of the greatest to ever live, one of his most iconic hook is being accused of being a rip-off from a collab he did with Jones on "Weather Man." During a recent appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast, Mal brought up hearing "Weather Man" for the first time which prompted Jones to take a trip down memory lane.

"Stacks begged me to do that record. He like, 'Please, Jeez, get Weezy on that.' Like, that whole record -- I wanted to fuck Weezy up over that record, man," explained Jones. He said that the hook he laid on that record was what Wayne later used for Fat Joe's "Make It Rain."

"But Weezy’s my brother, you know I love him to death. But Weezy did some wacky shit when it came to that record,” continued the Dipset rapper. "Remember he had a record with Fat Joe called ‘Make It Rain On ‘Em’? That was our hook. Now go listen to that record, and then pull up ‘Weather Man.'"

Jones said this wasn't all talk, either. Apparently, he caught Lil Wayne in the club when he decided to confront him about the situation. "Weezy took that hook and put it on Fat Joe record and had no explanation for it but, 'Yo, I be high,'" said Jones. "I was ready to take it to the next level." Thankfully, Juelz Santana was present who de-escalated things.

Check the clip below. Jim Jones discusses "Weather Man" vs. "Make It Rain" around the 2:53:00 mark.