Last summer, New York was treated to one of the biggest Verzuz battles between two legendary groups -- the LOX and Dipset. The event had many highlights but ultimately, it was Jadakiss that stole the show when he dropped his freestyle over "Who Shot Ya." Dipset wasn't as prepared as The LOX but it seems that Cam'ron wasn't as enthusiastic as the other members of The Diplomats.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

During a recent appearance on the Angie Martinez show, Jim Jones revealed that he and Cam'ron haven't talked since the event took place last summer. Jones explained that he wasn't entirely in a pleasant mood at the event because there was so much going on. However, he said that he was the one that really pushed for the other members of Dipset to reunite for that evening.

"It was something that I wanted. When Cam gets an interview, he's going to say, 'This is something that Jim wanted. He offered to give me his money to do this event.' Yes, n***a. I did. He took the whole bag," he said before Angie asked if Cam regretted the performance. "I don't know. I haven't spoke to since the Verzuz," he added with a chuckle. Angie was shocked that they didn't "regroup" after the event.

"I don't know. Cam making a shitload of money. Who cares?" Jim said. "Cam don't care about too much. He makes money and that's what he cares about. His own world he be in."

Check the full interview out below. Jim Jones talks Cam'ron & Verzuz at the 27:00 mark.