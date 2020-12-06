Jim Jones has made peace with several former foes in the past but it seems like his feud with Max B won't be squashed anytime soon. The El Capo rapper, who just dropped the deluxe version of his latest album, recently discussed his standing with Max Biggavelli during an interview with Jenny Boom Boom. And while you might think that they've buried the hatchet, Jones made it evidently clear that couldn't be further from the truth.

"Nah, fuck Max B," Jim Jones declared when he was asked whether he'll ever work with Max B once he's out of prison. "Tell Max B suck dick. Fuck outta here," he added before letting out a maniacal laugh. Jenny pushed the question a bit further, asking Jim if there's even been conversations surrounding a possible collab.

"No, people don't play with me with that conversation. Ain't nobody can tell me nothin' about that. That's the first thing I say. You heard? If that's how you feel, that end the deal for anybody. No Max talk in my conversation. Period," he said.

This may or may not shock some people, especially since 2 years ago, it seemed that they made peace. During Dipset's performance at the Apollo in Harlem, Jim Jones played a slew of their collaborations without muting Max's parts. Many assumed that meant things were well between them but, apparently not. Max B later discussed his regret for how things went between them.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tekashi 6ix9ine was brought up but instead of paying any mind to the rainbow-haired personality, he gave love to Mel Matrix, who was sentenced for his role in the Nine Tr3y Gangsta Bloods case.

"Nah, we don't entertain anything about that. Period. I will say Jim 'Mel' Jones a.k.a Melly Matrix a.k.a Melly Murda. What's poppin', blood? I love you to death, you heard? That ain't never gonna change. Back-to-back, side-to-side," he said.

