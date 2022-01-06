You know how it goes down on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast. Along with her co-hosts, the Breakfast Club radio star speaks to some of the hottest names in the music and entertainment industries about sex and relationships. On Thursday morning (January 6), the new episode with Jim Jones was uploaded and the New York rapper revealed that, when he was a boy, he learned how to tongue-kiss from his mother.

At the 31-minute mark, Jim Jones speaks about how his mother didn't give him instructions on how to tongue-kiss, she actually kissed him on the mouth and showed him.



Al Bello/BIG3/Getty Images

"She taught me how to tongue-kiss. It wasn't no instructions, she showed me with her mouth," said Capo.

Angela Yee interjected and asked if she kissed him, which he confirmed.

"That's my mother!" he said. "She showed me her tongue-kiss when I was younger. My mom was seventeen [when she had me], she was a baby. Look at all the babies that's having babies now and look how they act with their babies, it's like they have a little sister or brother more than they have a child."

The host went on to ask if he found tongue-kissing weird at first, which brought the rapper to discuss his first experience with a girl, saying he found it a little strange. However, he was not weirded out by his mother's kiss.

"The first time I tongue-kissed a girl, I was pissed off," he said. "I didn't know what the f*ck was going on. I was like twelve, thirteen."

They went on to speak about the time he lost his virginity, and you can watch the entire interview below. What do you think of Jim Jones telling the story of his mother teaching him how to tongue-kiss?