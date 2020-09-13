Jim Jones has a lot of things going on for him but the word that most accurately describes him is "hustler." The Dipset rapper is getting a lot of bags from different places whether it's his cannabis line, his new virtual studio, or even reality television. Now, if you follow Jones on social media, you're well aware of the fact that he not only stays up to date on the weather but updates his followers on a regular basis. He even provides tips for what to wear, depending on the weather.

It looks like his years of updating the masses as WeavaManJim has now landed him a gig over at REVOLT TV. The rapper hit the 'Gram with the major announcement this week.

"I just got off a dope phone call. Or a dope Zoom call! Shout out to REVOLT," he said. "Jim Jones weather show is now on REVOLT. They have welcomed me to the REVOLT family, you heard? Now, you will get your weather live and direct from the R, you heard?"

"Weavah Man Jim," he continued as he tapped his foot on the ground. "IS YOU SHITTIN' ME OR WHAT?!"

As Jim Jones embraces his new role as hip-hop's Al Roker, he made sure to give Diddy some love. "Welcome to th @revolttv family CAPO

It’s official #WeavahManJim has his own weather show on @revolttv Good lookin big bro #BrotherLove @diddy," he wrote in the caption.