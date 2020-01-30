Many moons ago, Chrissy Lampkin was on a mission to walk down the aisle with Jim Jones. The rapper and his longtime girlfriend were one of the first cast members of Love & Hip Hop, and while hip hop fans were more than familiar with the Dipset rapper, the reality show was the first time Chrissy was truly introduced to the world on such a global scale.



David Livingston / Stringer / Getty Images

Their relationship woes were played out for millions, especially the animosity between Chrissy and Jim's mother, and while their relationship still may not be perfect, it seems that over the years they've come to a better understanding. There was a point back in 2011 when Chrissy even proposed to Jim, only to receive a response of "I'm with you."

Later, Jim also proposed to Chrissy, and fans awaited the big day when these two would exchange "I dos." They're approaching 16 years together and still haven't wed, and Chrissy has made it clear that marriage is no longer a priority for her. On a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop New York, the couple had a heart-to-heart about their feelings on marriage and Jim's response surprised viewers.

“From inception, people have always had something to say about our relationship," Chrissy said. "It’s partly my fault because I proposed to you. After that proposal, we didn’t get married because we weren’t ready and you’ve asked for marriage after that and I wasn’t ready. We’re still together. We have a crazy bond, nobody can tear it apart. We’ve been together, what, a million years? And if marriage never happens, I don’t feel a way about it anymore because marriage doesn’t complete us.”

“But I do want to get married,” Jim replied. ” I believe every woman who’s in love or is in a strong relationship that we are, deserves to have that.” Fifteen years in, Chrissy is no longer interested in going that route. "I don't feel that way, and I know it sounds crazy," she said. "In the beginning, I thought that was the end-all, be-all. I thought that was the natural progression but at this point, what does that gon' change for us?"

Watch a clip of the scene below.