It may be April Fool's Day, but Jim Jones doesn't think there was anything funny about an Instagram post made by 50 Cent. During Tekashi 6ix9ine's trial, a phone call was played in the courtroom where Jim Jones is reportedly heard saying, "[Tekashi] not a gang member no more. He was never a gang member. They going to have to violate shorty because shorty is on some bull****."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Since that time, 50 Cent has stated that he believes Jones was an informant, even teasing the rapper on social media. Fif returned on Wednesday (April 1) with another jab as news has circulated that 6ix9ine could be released sooner than later due to COVID-19. "👀😆Now individual 1 ya gonna have to tell everybody how you were on tape in court on the phone coaching Mel,to super duper violate shorty but the Feds never picked you up and the charges were Rico & conspiracy Confidential informant," 50 Cent wrote in a caption.

Jim Jones looks as if he caught wind of Fif's words and had a few of his own. The rapper shared a photo of Jamel ‘Mel Murda’ Jones who received 11 years behind bars in connection with his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods. "Melly said he doin super fine," Jones wrote in the caption. "You have to watch out for these so call real ones thts routing for rats to come home and And wanna see real nighas go to jail. Any nigha th needs to try n tarnish another mans name for personal gain has to b a hoe why else would he have my d*ck so far down his throat lol 😂 pause." Check out both Jones and Fif's posts below.