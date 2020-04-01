Though Juelz Santana is currently locked up, the Dipset family is eagerly awaiting his return as a free man, Jim Jones has been especially been advocating for his release on social media. Earlier today, the rapper hit the 'Gram where he shared a throwback to the mid-aughts with the I Can't Feel My Face duo, Lil Wayne and Juelz Santana. Apparently, at the time that the photo was taken, Wayne had spent a whole summer in Harlem where he began picking up on some of the fashion out there.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

"#DipSetFunFact #tunchi came to Harlem for a whole summer picked up a lot of drip along th way #FreeJuelzTillWeSeeJuelz," he recounted. "Ps th plastic bag i has in my hand was full of money this was th night Of th mtv awards in New York I forget th year."

Lil Wayne's maintained a solid connection with Dipset over the years, especially with Juelz Santana. The two had promised in the mid-aughts to release a joint effort titled, I Can't Feel My Face which never came out but could very well see the light of day sometime this year. In a recent episode of Love & Hip-Hop, it was revealed that Lil Wayne and Juelz Santana's long-awaited project might even drop while the Dipset rapper wraps up the remainder of his prison sentence. Peep the pic below.