Jim Jones shares a throwback pic with the "I Can't Feel My Face" duo, Lil Wayne and Juelz Santana, for this week's "DipSet Fun Fact."
Though Juelz Santana is currently locked up, the Dipset family is eagerly awaiting his return as a free man, Jim Jones has been especially been advocating for his release on social media. Earlier today, the rapper hit the 'Gram where he shared a throwback to the mid-aughts with the I Can't Feel My Face duo, Lil Wayne and Juelz Santana. Apparently, at the time that the photo was taken, Wayne had spent a whole summer in Harlem where he began picking up on some of the fashion out there.
"#DipSetFunFact #tunchi came to Harlem for a whole summer picked up a lot of drip along th way #FreeJuelzTillWeSeeJuelz," he recounted. "Ps th plastic bag i has in my hand was full of money this was th night Of th mtv awards in New York I forget th year."
Lil Wayne's maintained a solid connection with Dipset over the years, especially with Juelz Santana. The two had promised in the mid-aughts to release a joint effort titled, I Can't Feel My Face which never came out but could very well see the light of day sometime this year. In a recent episode of Love & Hip-Hop, it was revealed that Lil Wayne and Juelz Santana's long-awaited project might even drop while the Dipset rapper wraps up the remainder of his prison sentence. Peep the pic below.
