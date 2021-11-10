Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood's most revered actors. So, when it was announced that he would be taking on the role of cult leader Jim Jones in MGM's upcoming biopic, there were some mixed reactions. Some people were excited while others were disgusted at the idea of a movie chronicling the cult leader's life. Most, however, mixed up the cult leader Jim Jones to the beloved Dipset member. Memes began to flood the timeline and many began choosing other white actors that could make up for the other members of the Diplomats in this imaginary biopic.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

While neither Jones nor Leonardo DiCaprio immediately responded to the jokes, the Dipset rapper eventually issued a response to the memes circulating. "I'm a have to show him how to throw up [them] gang signs," he commented. "He gone need some gang tutoring lol," he added before joking about their uncanny similarities.

"They said it would b Leo or Denzel I said Leo n me could pass for brothers. Don't u see the resemblance[?] Box office shit," he wrote. "Leo plays me in the new Jim Jones movie harlem we up."

No word on if Leonardo DiCaprio would ever accept that role but Jim Jones (the rapper) has teased a Dipset movie. Now's a better time than any to get Leo's agent on the phone.