Jim Jones had a lot to say during his stint on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast. One of the rapper's most controversial comments that's been getting a lot of attention on social media was about tongue kissing and how he apparently learned the skill by practicing with his mother.

"She taught me how to tongue-kiss. It wasn't no instructions, she showed me with her mouth," the 45-year-old recalled on the show. "She showed me her tongue-kiss when I was younger. My mom was seventeen [when she had me], she was a baby. Look at all the babies that's having babies now and look how they act with their babies, it's like they have a little sister or brother more than they have a child."





It's understandable why Jones' memories sparked some concern and disgust from upset friends, but as people began discussing the Bronx-born recording artist's childhood, he said that he was joking, telling people to "knock if off" with their critiques.

"Stop it 5 My childhood was better than urs and I was raised to b a respectful young man by nothin but queens But carry on don’t forget to stream We set th trends Thnku for all th support," he wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post.

As XXL Magazine reports, Nancy Jones, the mother of Jim, has now shared her side of the story, joining DJ Dior Cartel on Thursday, January 6th for an Instagram Live. "Everybody needs to understand, you're taking it wrong," she began her explanation.

"I am not a nasty mother. All I am is a mother that was teaching my son exactly how to survive and how to actually be able to deal with a woman. And, for their information, it wasn't no tonguing down."

Mama Jones went on to provide us with almost too much information, adding, "he licked out his tongue, I licked out my tongue, that was that. Wasn't no mouth-to-mouth resuscitation...It wasn't like that. It's all about my son growing up and me as a young mother showing her son how to do, and deal with young girls 'cause he's a nice, handsome-looking guy."

Elsewhere in the interview, Nancy confirmed that she also provided her son with proper sexual education, being sure to clarify that "it wasn't about no sex. Just show him how [and] what he gotta do."

Check out Nancy Jones' interview below, and let us know what you think about her response to her son's claims in the comments.





