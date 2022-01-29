He's known to bring the jokes, but when Jim Jones reunited with his friend Angie Martinez, the interview was on another level. The Dipset icon has been in the Rap game for decades and has amassed a level of success and respect that newcomers long for. Often, other artists hate on Jones and his accomplishments, but the Harlem emcee admits that he has some hater tendencies, as well, but explained to Martinez that he uses that energy to propel his career.

"I'm a hater... I'mma natural-born hater," Jones joked. "I hate and then I turn that hate into [motivation]."



Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

Jones and Angie had a playful, yet hilarious exchange where the rapper gave an example about how he acts when he's in full-on hate mode.

"Khaled! Every time I see [DJ Khaled]... 'Man, I'm tired of Khaled, man! Sh*t!'" he stated while trying to keep a straight face before laughing along with Martinez. Jones said that it forces him to "get into my Khaled bag." He added, "'He's not a model, but he's modeling. How does he...?' Like, I gotta get into my [bag], like for real."

"Shout out to Khaled. One of the greatest hustlers in this industry." Check out the funny clip of Jones admitting that his initial instinct is to do a bit of hating, as well as his full interview with Angie Martinez, below.