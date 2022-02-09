Things didn't go as planned when Jim Jones and his crew patronized a Gucci store. We've all seen rappers flaunt various luxury designers as they not only flex those labels on social media, but artists casually name-drop them in songs. Gucci has been a favorite among rappers for decades, but Jim Jones was unhappy with how employees not only allegedly ignored him while he was shopping, but they seemed to want to give him the run-around when he asked to speak to a manager.

In a video shared online, Jones detailed his experience, first stating that he and his entourage were taken to the VIP area but after that, no one came to help them for an hour. He complained that they weren't offered water or champagne, and when they asked for assistance, a Black man was sent to them but didn't seem to be helpful.



Jones also added that they were ready to drop $29K at the store but no one would attend to them.

"And just like tht sh*t went bad in gucci I was more hurt tht th black people was treating us like tht more thn anything," he added in the caption to his clip. "Very racy and all we wanted was some water sparkling water cause I was parched to be been shoppin for a long time I’m usually drunk by time I leave stores like this cause they be servin tht Champaign smh [face palm emoji]."

"This man literally spent over 100k in there in th last 3 months and this is how they handle him nasty," Jones continued. "I told him leave tht Sh*t on th counter we out gucci be movin dusty Lol Sh*t is hilarious it never stops." Check out the video below and watch Jim Jones and his crew turn up at another store.