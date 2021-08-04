All of the New York-isms were on full display at the Hulu Theatre at MSG last night when The LOX and Dipset went hit-for-hit. Going into the Verzuz, fans of the Diplomats were certain that Cam'ron and co. would be leading the evening with classic anthems. The LOX, and Jadakiss, specifically, showed out on Tuesday night with bangers on bangers and proved everyone wrong.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Throughout the evening, The LOX would take the stage to perform a hit, step back, then allow Dipset to do their thing. However, it appears that at one point, Jim Jones got a little lost and overestimated the space on stage. A viral video emerged this morning from the sidelines of Verzuz showing Jim Jones taking a tumble off of the stage. Thankfully, it wasn't while he was performing but fans immediately caught a glimpse of the rapper being engulfed by the crowd. While Juelz Santana approached the side of the stage in an attempt to pull up his fellow Dipset member, Jim Jones put all of that weightlifting training to use and pulled himself back on stage.

Needless to say, the Internet had plenty of jokes about Jim Jones little tumble. "That’s them weak legs finally giving out from only working on his upper body [too] much," one user wrote.

Check out the reactions below and sound off with your favorite moment during last night's Verzuz.