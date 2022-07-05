Jim Jones famously said that being a rapper is the most dangerous job in the world. He faced severe backlash for the comments but over the years, it feels like his words have withstood the test of time as we've witnessed plenty of rappers lose their lives to senseless violence. Hiring security is necessary for any high-profile celebrity but it's especially the case for hip-hop artists in the social media era.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Jim Jones doesn't feel exempt from rolling around with hired muscle but it isn't for the reason that most would assume. The Dipset rapper shared a photo of himself and his security guard on Instagram, explaining that it's a safety precaution for anyone who is thinking about approaching him in the wrong way.

"Trust me he only there to make sure I don’t fuck u up," he captioned the post. "So he’s more ur security thn mine lol."





Jones is currently fresh off of the release of his joint project with Maino as The Lobby Boyz. The two rappers shared the project in late May, which includes appearances from Dave East, Styles P, Young M.A., Fabolous, Bleu, Capella Grey, and more. Prior to that, Jones released his Gangsta Grillz tape with DJ Drama, We Set The Trends.

Jones is currently on the Burning Gas tour alongside Juelz Santana, which will be New York City on July 16th.