After rapper T.I publicly called for a boycott of Gucci, it seemed as if the public was still undecided about whether or not they were going to give up their Gucci goods. Fans watched as the rapper issued a Gucci ban in his household on T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. However, as time has gone on, it seems as if people aren't adhering to dropping the brand from her regular outfit rotations. Even Snoop Dogg had to ask if people were still concerned about the boycott.

"I seen some n*ggas wearing Gucci the other day so is the ban off or not?" Snoop asked fans on Instagram. "Y'all gotta let me know because I got a buncha shit in here I ain't give away yet. N*ggas wearing Gucci again or not? Cuz y'all aint say nothing about the n*ggas that had it on the other night. If I wear it, y'all gone talk sh*t?"

One person who doesn't care what anyone has to say about his 'fits is Jim Jones who recently shared a photo of himself dripped in Gucci. The rapper wrote as the caption, "Don’t ask me about Gucci goofy when dap start sellin 2 DD’s instead of 2 GG’s I will stop rockin it but until then eat ur heart out any rappers have a issues wit tht I’m never hard to find AMEN. Ps lookin like I brang th Scurl back lol."

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, who celebrated her 49th birthday two days ago, told The Washington Post that people who destroyed their Gucci clothing were "foolish." She stated, "I think it’s ridiculous for people to say they were burning their [Gucci] clothes. Don’t burn your clothes. It wasn’t intentional."

Rapper Mysonne had much to say about the brand when he shared an image on Instagram that read, "Imagine if people cared about each other the way they care about Gucci." His caption said: