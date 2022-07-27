Jim Jones says that he was recently reflecting on the Verzuz battle between Dipset and The LOX, and spoke about the hat worn by Juelz Santana at the event during a post on social media. Jones says that the hat was designed specially by the late Virgil Abloh.

“We gonna go back to last year ’cause we was just sitting here talking about the Verzuz, about the fit, and n***as was talking about Juelz had on a hat, durag, and scarf,” Jones said in the video. “Well, what they didn’t know is that Virgil had made us some special Louis Vuitton fitteds the way we used to wear them.”



Capo continued: “Back in the day when Jim Jones used to wear his fitted, he had the bandana going around so Virgil put the Louis Vuitton bandana going around. Juelz used to wear the durag under his fitted, so he put the durag hanging down! Ya heard?”

The Verzuz bout went down as one of the most memorable in the history of the program.

Abloh, who served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear and founded Off-White, passed away on November 28, 2021, at the age of 41, after being diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma.

After his death, Santana shared a text message exchange he had had with the legendary designer in which they expressed appreciation for each other.

