Jim Jones often finds himself at the center of some sort of internet meme. Just a few weeks ago, he started trending after it was reported that Leonardo DiCaprio, who apparently was interested in producing a film on the Wu-Tang Clan, would take on the role of infamous Jonestown cult leader, Jim Jones. The internet started to photoshop Leo's face on Jim Jones's body, which the Dipset member ultimately embraced.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

The rapper recently became the center of online memes when fans started to closely analyze his iconic braids. While he still rocks braids to this day, Jim Jones' cornrows were synonymous with his brand. However, fans began to notice how often he'd step out with loose hairs coming out of the braids. "It's like Jim Jones goes to get his hair braided and says, 'When you're done, brush it,'" the meme reads.

Jones reposted the meme on his page and quickly fired back at everyone who was trolling his decade-plus old photos. "I thought we was supposed to b cool this how yal gone handle me “BRUSH IT” I’m out F y’all “Sticks n stones” u know tht rest lol," he wrote. "Ps hate yal lol."

While Jones is combatting Twitter trolls, he's also still riding high off of the release of his latest project, Fraud Department, entirely produced by Harry Fraud.