Jim Jones Blesses A Harry Fraud Beat On "Barry White"

Jim Jones and Harry Fraud are back at it again, having recently lined up their brand new collaborative album The Fraud Department. And while there are plenty of strong moments to be found across the eleven-track project, one of the standouts arrives by way of the Harry Fraud and Hennytrack laced "Barry White."

Though previous releases from the project have been of a more minimalist, sample-driven nature, "Barry White" finds Jones sliding over an atmospheric and decidedly more "modern" instrumental. Off the rip, Capo catches a slick pocket as he spits street bars, eventually hitting some interesting schemes as the track heats up. "I be praying they never got us out of pocket, be careful I might pull a rocket out my pocket," he raps. "He said he the plug, I said there ain't no plug without the socket / I know bohemian n***as that run routes out the tropics."

For plenty more from Jones and Fraud, not to mention guest appearances from Conway, French Montana, Dave East, Belly, Big Body Bes, and more, be sure to check out The Fraud Department right here.

