The Diplomats blessed us with their reunion project last November. Unfortunately, with Juelz Santana's current incarceration, it feels like we'll have to wait for his release for Dipset to reunite for another new project. It seems like there are already other plans in motion to hold fans over until then. In a recent interview with Nessa, Jim Jones revealed that his long-awaited collaborative album with Cam'ron is in the works.

Jim Jones is fresh off of the release of El Capo which included his collab with Cam'ron, "Mama I Made It." Thankfully, he and Killa Cam are also gearing up to release a joint project soon. Jones announced the album on Hot97 earlier today. "I don't know if he want me to tell you... Aight, me and Cam are about to do a project called, Floss & Sauce: The Fly Boys that we've been tryna do for many of years. And we really gonna have some fun with this project," he told Nessa.

In other Dipset-related news, Cam'ron and Jay-Z officially squashed their beef, with Jim Jones nearby, at Webster Hall's reopening where Hova performed. Hov brought out both Cam and Jim Jones who performed "I Really Mean It" and "Welcome To New York City." Jones recently explained Rap Radar how he helped facilitate it and was strangely surprised when Cam agreed. Peep the Jones' explanation here.

Check out Jim Jones' entire interview with Nessa below.