Jim Jones & Maino Nod Jay-Z On "Lobby Boyz Anthem"

The Lobby Boyz are officially in the building. Over the past few months, Jim Jones and Maino have teased a joint project together as Lobby Boyz but the two didn't unveil their first single together until this week. Alongside Lyrivelli, Jim Jones and Maino came through with a brand new banger titled, "Lobby Boyz Anthem" to make their first impression. The two rappers come through with braggadocious bars, tackling a familiar sample from Jay-Z's "Where I'm From."

The latest offering from Jim and Maino arrives after the Dipset rapper teamed up with DJ Drama for their second Gangsta Grillz tape together, We Set The Trends. It looks like Jimmy will be on a roll this year, so keep your eyes out for that Lobby Boyz tape.

Quotable Lyrics

I spent 20 Ms off gangbangin' and them lawyer fees

My n***a caught life, he want commissary and some toiletries

He got robbed and got it back the same day

Mysteriously, the n***a that robbed him had got clapped the same day

But you know, it's gang files, n***a

I been wild, n***a