Jim Jones has been dropping some of the best music of his career in the past few years. Projects like El Chapo and even his latest Gangsta Grillz tape with DJ Drama, We Set The Trends, have proven that he's only gotten better with age. Over the past few months, he and Maino have teased their joint effort as Lobby Boyz.



After releasing the single, "No Bobby V" ft. Fabolous at the top of May, The Lobby Boyz are officially closing out the month with their new project. Jones and Maino shared the official cover art for the project, which shows the side profiles of the two rappers in black-and-white with an NYC skyline photoshopped underneath. The cover art was also accompanied by a confirmed May 27th release date.

The tracklist for The Lobby Boyz's upcoming project hasn't been revealed but we do suspect that there will be a heavy presence of East Coast MCs, both new and young. Jim did confirm that Fivio Foreign will be included in the project. Maino and Jim hit Instagram Live after the release date was announced to preview "Slide" ft. Fivio Foreign while hitting their best rendition of the Woo Walk.

We'll continue to keep you updated on any more information surrounding The Lobby Boyz's new project. Check out the official cover art below.