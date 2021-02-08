mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jim Jones & Harry Fraud Team Up On Soulful "Lose Lose"

Aron A.
February 08, 2021 13:22
Jim Jones unleashes his first single of the year, "Lose Lose."


We talked to Jim Jones for our 12 Days Of Christmas series in December who revealed that he was planning on flooding the streets all 2021. Though his project with Harry Fraud didn't arrive before 2021 as we had hoped, he's kicking into go-mode with the release of his first drop of the year, "Lose Lose." Harry Fraud chops up soothing soul vocals with crispy east coast drums as Jones talks his shit. "Ms in the bank, over 800 credit/ Word is my bond, its gon' rain if I said it," he raps on the second verse. Even if some bars sound like he's mailing it in, he sprinkles some deadpan humor in the ad-libs to spruce it up.

 

Peep the latest from Jim Jones and Harry Fraud below.

Quotable Lyrics
All these new rappers, they just rap for clout (f*ck them lil n***as)
What happened to 'em choppers you be rappin' 'bout? (You got it on you?)
If my name's up out your lips, then I'mma slap your mouth
Start frontin' on us and we start backin' out

 

Jim Jones Harry Fraud
