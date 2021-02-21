mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jim Jones & Harry Fraud Bring Dave East & Trav Out On "Aunt Viola"

Aron A.
February 21, 2021 09:32
Off of Jim Jones and Harry Fraud's new project, "The Fraud Department."


Jim Jones is preparing for a hot year. The rapper has a few collaborative projects in the cut this year, starting with his latest offering with Harry Fraud. Though initially teased for a Christmas release, the project arrived in its entirety on Friday following a string of singles including the French Montana-assisted, "Bada Bing." 

The project is stacked with some solid collaborations. Jones connects with Belly On "Fucked Up" while Curren$y and Jay Worth pops up on "Say A Prayer." Fraud and Jones make that Harlem connection with Dave East and Trav on "Aunt Viola." With Trav on the hook, East and Jones reflect on their rough upbringing and the circumstances of their environment that pushed them towards the streets.

Check out "Aunt Viola" below.

Quotable Lyrics
I love shoppin' at Saks but the price is better with Boosters
We was up at the crack of dawn but we ain't hear no echoin' roosters
We make a brick have a baby like the doctor just induced her 
It's bad enough for the block, with opps and the cops that'll shoot ya

