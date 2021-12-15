Chaos reportedly erupted in Miami and the public is scrambling to piece together the details of what exactly occurred. Not long ago, reports began to surface that Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones had some sort of altercation at Prime 112 restaurant in Miami. The venue is a local hotspot favorite for celebrities, but it turned into fight night, according to reports, after the two rappers and their entourages bumped into one another.

According to VladTV, Jones was leaving the restaurant with his crew when they ran into Gibbs and his team as they were making their way inside. Years ago, Gibbs dissed Jones, reportedly calling him "p*ssy," and the ongoing beef allegedly reared its ugly head.

Reports state that Jones initiated contact by approaching Gibbs over his prior remarks. The two rappers were said to have been arguing when a person in Jones's entourage "punched Gibbs in the face," reported VladTV. The outlet went on to say that is when things went haywire and Jones allegedly hit Gibbs, leading into Gibb's bodyguard somehow falling to the ground where he was "hit and kicked in the face."

We're sure that each side of this rumored incident will share their sides of the story in the days—and possibly even hours—to come, but people who claim to have witnessed the fight have stated that Jones and his crew did some damage.









