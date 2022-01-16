Jim Jones & DJ Drama Team Up With Migos For Title Track To "Gangsta Grillz: We Set Trends"

Jim Jones and DJ Drama partnered with a ton of artists for their new album, Gangsta Grillz: We Set Trends, but the best feature arguably comes on the project's title track with the Migos.

The song features an infectious hook from Takeoff and sees Jones take bars with Quavo and Offset.

Jones and Drama released Gangsta Grillz: We Set Trends on Friday after months of anticipation for the project. The rest of the album sees the two collaborating with Dave East, Fivio Foreign, Pressa, and many more.

“Working with Drama has always been fun,’’ Jones said in a statement. “We had to get back to what we were doing when we were younger; 25 tracks of pure heat!”

Check out "We Set The Trends" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's just me and my gang (Gang)

Fuck n****s, we don't do friends (Fuck)

What he say? He want smoke? (Smoke)

We gon' spin (Brrt), spin again (Takeoff)