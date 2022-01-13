Migos, Fivio Foreign, Pressa, Dave East, and more are expected to appear on Jim Jones & DJ Drama's forthcoming project, "We Set The Trends."
Jim Jones has been preparing for the release of a new project. The Dipset rapper capped off 2021 with the release of the Migos-assisted, "We Set The Trends," the title track off of his and DJ Drama's forthcoming mixtape. Though it was initially due out last month, plans changed, and now, Capo and Drama are ready to kick off the new year on a high note.
Marking his second Gangsta Grillz mixtape in nearly 15 years, the rapper hit the 'Gram this morning to unveil the official tracklist to the project, and it's stacked. Of course, Migos will appear on the project but it seems that Jones' is tapping in with even fresher faces to the rap game, namely from the Brooklyn drill scene. Fivio Foreign, Rah Swish, Gwoppy, OnPointLikeOp, and more are set to appear on the tracklist, along with other newcomers like Pressa and Pap Chanel.
During our 12 Days Of Christmas interview with Capo in December, he explained that the idea of doing another Gangsta Grillz tape was a suggestion from his artist Dyce Payso.
"My artist Dyce Payso – I forget where we was at – he was like, 'Man you need to do another Gangster Grillz. That’s what you need to do.' I was like 'Damn, that s**t sounds kind of fire.' I hit Drama up like, 'Yo, let’s run a Gangsta Grill.' He’s like, 'Bet, run it.' Now we’re here," he said.
Check the full tracklist for We Set The Trends below. The project drops on Friday.
- Intro (Buckmouth) w/ DJ Drama
- Backdoe ft. Icewear Vezzo & Dave East
- Crunk Muzik w/ DJ Drama, Fivio Foreign & Ditta
- We Set The Trends w/ Migos
- Shots ft. Rah Swish, Fwoppy & Jovohn
- Stickup ft. Dusty Locane & Onpointlikeop
- Nuff Said w/ Nuff Said
- Ven Aqui w/ DJ Drama ft. Lyrivelli & Ditta
- Pressure w/ Pressa ft. Mack 11
- Militant w/ Connie Diamond & Rah Swish
- Fit Lit (Betty White) ft. Dave East, Maino & Fabolous
- Who Dat ft. Dyce Payso & Keen Streetz
- Record Me Baby w/ Ball Greezy ft. Fivio Foreign
- Water On Me w/ Peezy & Philthy Rich
- Ray Ray Skit 2
- Doe Boy ft. Doe Boy
- How you Love Dat w/ Pap Chanel, Yellowtapee & Jovohn
- Batman ft. VL Deck
- Vamps ft. Salah Babyy & Fat Flee
- Barz w/ Dave East
- Shit Still w/ Giggs
- Lobby w/ Dj Drama & Maino ft. Lyrivelli & Haddy Racks
- Blessed ft. Trav & Keen Streets
- Different Ways ft. Talk It Trigga, Shoota93 & Lil Cody
- Your Soul ft. Sob Kamn & Ditta