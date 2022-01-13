Jim Jones has been preparing for the release of a new project. The Dipset rapper capped off 2021 with the release of the Migos-assisted, "We Set The Trends," the title track off of his and DJ Drama's forthcoming mixtape. Though it was initially due out last month, plans changed, and now, Capo and Drama are ready to kick off the new year on a high note.

Marking his second Gangsta Grillz mixtape in nearly 15 years, the rapper hit the 'Gram this morning to unveil the official tracklist to the project, and it's stacked. Of course, Migos will appear on the project but it seems that Jones' is tapping in with even fresher faces to the rap game, namely from the Brooklyn drill scene. Fivio Foreign, Rah Swish, Gwoppy, OnPointLikeOp, and more are set to appear on the tracklist, along with other newcomers like Pressa and Pap Chanel.

During our 12 Days Of Christmas interview with Capo in December, he explained that the idea of doing another Gangsta Grillz tape was a suggestion from his artist Dyce Payso.

"My artist Dyce Payso – I forget where we was at – he was like, 'Man you need to do another Gangster Grillz. That’s what you need to do.' I was like 'Damn, that s**t sounds kind of fire.' I hit Drama up like, 'Yo, let’s run a Gangsta Grill.' He’s like, 'Bet, run it.' Now we’re here," he said.

Check the full tracklist for We Set The Trends below. The project drops on Friday.