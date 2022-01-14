Jim Jones & DJ Drama Share "Gangsta Grillz: We Set Trends" Ft. Maino, Dave East, Fivio Foreign, Pressa & More

There aren't many rappers who can hold down a career that has lasted decades, but Jim Jones continues to thrive. The Dipset icon has been gifting fans new bars regularly, and on Friday (January 14), he returned with another Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama titled We Set Trends. He kicked off the rollout season of this project by sharing his Migos-assisted single of the same name, and he's continued to give sneak peeks of music videos he has planned for the future.

Amid the celebratory, We Set Trends season has been a few controversies that include remarks about his mother as well as rumors that he got into a fight with foe Freddie Gibbs in Miami. Although he has acknowledged both instances in his own, Jim Jones way, the Rap legend has made sure to keep fans' focus on his music, not his personal life.

On We Set Trends, fans will find Jones doing what he does best—dropping hard Harlem bars and skillfully collaborating with his equally as talented peers that include Maino, Dave East, Pressa, Rah swish, Fivio Foreign, Ditta, Dusty Locane, and many more. Stream Jim Jones and DJ Drama's latest and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Intro (Buckmouth) w/ DJ Drama

2. Backdoe ft. Icewear Vezzo & Dave East

3. Crunk Muzik w/ DJ Drama, Fivio Foreign & Ditta

4. We Set The Trends w/ Migos

5. Shots ft. Rah Swish, Fwoppy & Jovohn

6. Stickup ft. Dusty Locane & Onpointlikeop

7. Nuff Said w/ Nuff Said

8. Ven Aqui w/ DJ Drama ft. Lyrivelli & Ditta

9. Pressure w/ Pressa ft. Mack 11

10. Militant w/ Connie Diamond & Rah Swish

11. Fit Lit (Betty White) ft. Dave East, Maino & Fabolous

12. Who Dat ft. Dyce Payso & Keen Streetz

13. Record Me Baby w/ Ball Greezy ft. Fivio Foreign

14. Water On Me w/ Peezy & Philthy Rich

15. Ray Ray Skit 2

16. Doe Boy ft. Doe Boy

17. How you Love Dat w/ Pap Chanel, Yellowtapee & Jovohn

18. Batman ft. VL Deck

19. Vamps ft. Salah Babyy & Fat Flee

20. Barz w/ Dave East

21. Sh*t Still w/ Giggs

22. Lobby w/ Dj Drama & Maino ft. Lyrivelli & Haddy Racks

23. Blessed ft. Trav & Keen Streets

24. Different Ways ft. Talk It Trigga, Shoota93 & Lil Cody

25. Your Soul ft. Sob Kamn & Ditta