There have been tons of twists and turns in the Tekashi 6ix9ine case. The rapper took the stand this past week where he snitched on damn-near everyone and their family. Unfortunately, a Harlem legend was unfortunately dragged into the case after 6ix9ine ID'd him as a member of the Nine Trey Bloods.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

An alleged wiretapped phone call between Jim Jones and Mel Murda was presented in court yesterday where the Dipset rapper called for 6ix9ine to be violated. The call reportedly leaked online overnight because, well, nothing is safe from the Internet. The call reveals how Jones' name got thrown into the mix during the trial.

In the call, Jones is heard telling Mel Murda, who 6ix9ine said was the Nine Trey godfather, discussing the Tekashi situation with Jones describing the ways this could be handled. "He ain't a gang member no more. That's what Shotti need to make sure he do. Tell that n***a that he ain't a gang member no more... Shotti need to expose him," he says before suggesting what 6ix9ine's former manager needed to handle during an upcoming interview with TMZ.

Jim Jones name popped up after the rapper was asked if the Harlem rapper was a member of the Nine Trey Bloods to which 6ix9ine replied, "Yes." He also described the Dipset MC as a "retired rapper." And of course, this only prompted 50 Cent to stir up some sh*t.