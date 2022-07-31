Jim Jones admitted that he was "upset" when he first heard his Lobby Boyz partner, Maino, had released the song, "Hi Hater." Jones discussed his first impression of the breakthrough song during a recent interview with HipHopDX.

“I was mad,” Jones recalled. “I don’t think I ever even told you this! I was on fire when I heard that shit. This punk n-gga got a record, I’m upset! He really got a record, now he really in the game. You were on the outskirts to me before ‘Hi Hater.’ I heard ‘Hi Hater,’ I was like, ‘Fuck, man! Who the fuck…’ I kicked the posters over and everything, fuckin’ ‘Hi Hater,’ I’ll punch you right in your mouth.”



Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

He added: “I had every indication in my mind, that was a hit record. There’s no way around it, but I was really pissed off at the time. I was the hater he was saying hi to.”

"Hi Hater" was released in 2008 as the lead single from Maino's debut album, If Tomorrow Comes... A remix of the track featuring Swizz Beatz, T.I., Plies, Jadakiss, and Fabolous was released later that year.

While the two were one-time rivals in New York, they eventually made amends during a run-in with each other at Lenox Mall. In the years since, they've been close friends and collaborators. Back in May, they released a full-length album as the Lobby Boyz. The project features Fabolous, Styles P, Benny The Butcher, and more.

Check out Jones and Maino's discussion with HipHopDX below.

