Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will "entertain" offers from NFL teams this offseason, according to 4-star wide receiver recruit Darrius Clemons's father, Larry. Larry says Harbaugh was candid with his son during the recruitment process.

"He said that he'll entertain (it)," Larry told Sports Illustrated. "He was up front with us about that. I had Coach Harbaugh speak to my pastor. They had a good conversation. Our pastor asked him about that, and that's just that's the (reply) that he gave him."



Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

He continued: "I have no choice but to respect a coach if he's up front with us like that. So, I respect him for that. ... By him saying stuff like that I was like, ‘We can't pick a school because of a coach.’ We learned that from the Oregon (coaching change)."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says that Harbaugh has become a prime candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching vacancy.

Harbaugh previously served as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014. He led the team to three straight NFC championship games and a Super Bowl appearance.

Michigan lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal, earlier this year.

