What was intended to be a joke by Jim Carrey made the actor the target of the internet. The comedic actor stars in the recently released film Sonic the Hedgehog, and lately, Carrey has been making his way through the press circuit to promote the movie. He sat down with Heat and talked about the film with their host Charlotte and a brief moment during the four-minute segment became the talk of social media.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

At one point, Charlotte asked, "I know your film Sonic has a bucket list, and I was wondering after all you've done in your career and your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?" Carrey quipped, "Just you. That's it. It's all done now." Charlotte looked surprised before he chuckled and replied, "I don't know what to say to that." As he laughed, Carrey said, "Just own it."

The interview then moved on as normal, but many viewers chastised Carrey as they called his remarks inappropriate. Others came to the entertainer's defense, calling the backlash "fake outrage" with claims that he was talking about an interview with her being on his bucket list, not having sex with her. Check out a few reactions, along with the interview, below.